Super Bowl week is here and the excitement is palpable. The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs are looking for their third ring since 2020, while the San Francisco 49ers are looking to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time since the 1994 season (Super Bowl XXIX).

The Niners' 1994 team and this year's team have some similarities, including a coach and a player. The last time they were crowned world champs, Mike Shanahan was the offensive coordinator and Ed McCaffrey was a wide receiver.

Do those names sound familiar?

The 2023 San Francisco squad is led by head coach Kyle Shanahan, Mike's son, and includes running back Christian McCaffrey, Ed's son.

McCaffreys and Shanahans have proven they know how to win together. Mike became the head coach of the Denver Broncos and helped lead the team to back-to-back Super Bowl titles (XXXII, XXXIII) with, you guessed it, Ed as one of his wide receivers.

Ed and Mike both have three Super Bowl titles, while Christian and Kyle are seeking their first.

If the 49ers defeat the Chiefs, Ed and Christian will become just the second father-son duo to win Super Bowl titles with the same team. Steve DeOssie and Zak DeOssie are the only other father-son duo to do so, winning with the New York Giants.

Here is a look at all the father-son duos to win a Super Bowl:

Name Father (Team) Son (Team) Colquitt Craig (Steelers) Britton (Broncos), Dustin (Chiefs) Davis Bruce (Raiders) Bruce II (Steelers) DeOssie Steve (Giants) Zak (Giants) Griese Bob (Dolphins) Brian (Broncos) Lott Ronnie (49ers) Ryan Nece (Buccaneers) Long Howie (Raiders) Chris (Patriots, Eagles) Moorehead Emery (Bears) Aaron (Colts)

In 2019, Mike and Kyle became the first father-son head coach duo to reach a Super Bowl. Kyle's first appearance as a head coach was in Super Bowl LIV, where the Niners lost 31-20 to the Chiefs.