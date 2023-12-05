The San Francisco 49ers are bolstering their secondary as they head down the stretch run and make a push for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. On Tuesday, the club signed veteran defensive back Logan Ryan to a deal, according to NFL Media. The specific terms of Ryan's deal with the Niners were not immediately disclosed.

The 32-year-old was last with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whom he spent the 2022 campaign with. Ryan played in nine games (six starts) for the Bucs and totaled 37 tackles, three pass breakups, and one interception. Before that, Ryan made a name for himself in the league as a member of the New England Patriots, who drafted him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Rutgers. In the four seasons he spent with New England, he helped the franchise win two Super Bowl titles.

Ryan brings plenty of veteran and playoff experience to the 49ers, who are now the betting favorite to win Super Bowl LVIII after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 13. The defensive back has 16 playoff games under his belt, including those two Super Bowl appearances.

After his stint with the Patriots ended, Ryan played two seasons with the Titans and then two years with the Giants before landing in Tampa.

On top of his experience, Ryan has shown the ability to play across the secondary. While he entered the league as a corner, he more recently has played safety at his previous stops. He could help provide depth in the San Francisco secondary at safety in the aftermath of Talanoa Hufanga and George Odum recently going down with injuries.

For his career, Ryans has 742 tackles, 13 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, 98 pass breakups and 19 interceptions.