49ers win over Redskins in shortest NFL game in 10 years; here's how the length of game stacks up all-time
The 49ers and Redskins played an NFL game in less than 2 hours and 30 minutes
The San Francisco 49ers and Washington Redskins played in rainy conditions on a miserable Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field. Thanks to playing on the FedEx Field grass, both teams decided to run the ball a total of 65 times ... which led to the shortest NFL game in 10 years.
The 49ers' 9-0 win over the Redskins took just 2 hours and 36 minutes, which was the shortest NFL game since the New England Patriots defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 35-7 in Week 16 of the 2009 season, per NFL Research. In that game, which took the same amount of time as the 49ers' win on Sunday, the Jaguars and Patriots combined for 61 total running plays, keeping the football on the ground 53.5 percent of the time. The Redskins and 49ers ran the football 65 times in 103 plays, 63.1 percent of the time.
How did this game compare to the shortest games in NFL history? Checking back to 1996, the shortest game recorded was 2:29, which the then-San Diego Chargers won 26-19 over the Indianapolis Colts. Since 1996, only six games have been shorter than Sunday's Redskins-49ers game. The Tennessee Titans' 23-0 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16 of the 2008 season lasted just 2:33. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 34-3 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15 of the 2007 season lasted just 2:34. The Pittsburgh Steelers played in two games (2005, 2007) that lasted 2:35, a 3-0 win over the Miami Dolphins (2007) and a 34-7 win over the Titans (2005).
The average time of NFL games this season is 3:07:01, the longest since 2016 (3:07:08). The league has been tracking average game time since 2010, which will make the Redskins-49ers game even more impressive as it's the shortest game this decade.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers' Chickillo charged with assault
Chickillo was reportedly charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment over...
-
Week 7 scores, highlights, updates
All the best highlights from Week 7 are right here
-
Kingsbury explains David Johnson's usage
Johnson took a back seat to Chase Edmonds as Cardinals were weary of knee injury
-
Matt Ryan to undergo MRI on ankle
Ryan wasn't able to finish out a dreadful performance by the Falcons against the Rams in Atlanta
-
NFL Week 7 grades: Packers get 'A+'
Here are the Week 7 grades for every team that played on Sunday and Monday
-
Ravens' Peters nabs pick-six off Wilson
The Ravens are getting early returns from their new addition
-
Eagles at Cowboys: Live updates
The Eagles and Cowboys square off with first place in the NFC East on the line
-
Saints at Bears: Live updates
The Saints proved that even with a backup quarterback, they are one of the more complete teams...