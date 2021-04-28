A former New York Giants player was arrested Saturday with seven kilograms of cocaine, according to federal prosecutors. Clyde "Peter" Hall, 82, is accused of arranging a drug deal with a confidential source in the Drug Enforcement Agency, per a report from the New York Daily News.

The official charge is narcotics distribution. This happened when the undercover federal agent got Hall to make a drug deal in exchange for "financial and immigration benefits," the complaint reads. The DEA met with Hall in front of the ex-NFL player's apartment in the morning, and as soon as Hall brought out a large gray bag, authorities swooped in for the arrest.

Inside the bag was one bag containing a substance that tested positive for cocaine in the field. When authorities searched Hall's apartment, they found six more uncovered packages also containing the substance, bringing the total to seven kilos when it was all weighed.

Hall, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound offensive end, played one season in the NFL for the Giants and was a 12th-round pick out of Marquette by the Giants in the 1960 NFL draft. The name "Peter" comes from his page on Pro Football Reference, which names him as such.

Hall played just one season for Big Blue, appearing in 12 games (two starts) in 1961 and catching two passes for a total of 22 yards.

This isn't his first time dealing with legal issues, as he was found guilty of investment fraud in 2010 after stealing more than $4 million from investors. That incident involved his wife, who was charged with one count of related bankruptcy fraud. One year prior, he pleaded guilty to wire fraud and other charges.

Hall received a 20-year sentence for defrauding investors and would have still been behind bars were it not for the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in the Bureau of Prisons releasing him into home confinement.