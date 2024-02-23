A.J. Brown heard enough offseason fodder and wanted to set the record straight (if there was a record to begin with). Brown wants to be with the Philadelphia Eagles plain and simple, making sure his voice was heard when he called into SportsRadio WIP on Friday afternoon.

"I have no problem. I want to be here, it's as simple as that," Brown said. "I love where I'm at, it's as simple as that. Next question."

A.J. Brown PHI • WR • #11 TAR 158 REC 106 REC YDs 1456 REC TD 7 FL 2 View Profile

Brown was on WIP for around 20 minutes, getting some things off his chest as he's been relatively quiet throughout the offseason. He shut down any rift between the players in the locker room. The Eagles lost six of their final seven games after a 10-1 start to the season, one of the biggest collapses in NFL history. (They were just the second team to start 10-1 and lose six or more games at the conclusion of the regular season.)

"Yeah, the locker room was fine," Brown said. "Players wasn't executing, that's what it came down to. I think the media kind of ran with the coaches. ... It was the players not executing."

Brown has the top two seasons in receiving yards by a player in Eagles history, having the most receiving yards in a two-season span by any player to don an Eagles uniform. He has 194 catches for 2,952 yards and 18 touchdowns in two seasons with the Eagles, earning second-team All-Pro honors in both seasons.

There's more success in store for Brown in Philadelphia, if he has it his way.

"I understand it's a business, but I can tell y'all I want to be here," Brown said. "I want to be here. I love where I'm at."