A.J. Brown wanted to set the record straight regarding his relationship with the Philadelphia Eagles and with the city, giving 20 minutes to SportsRadio 94WIP in an emotional and passionate interview that was as honest a conversation a player will have in this league.

While it can be debated whether Brown gained anything regarding the WIP interview, he laid to rest the rumors that surrounded him over the last few weeks (none which he created). There were plenty of truths Brown revealed, but others that were exaggerated and taken to the extreme.

What was Brown correct about and what did he take to the extreme?

"I understand it's a business, but I can tell y'all I want to be here. I want to be here. I love where I'm at."

There was zero indication Brown was unhappy with the Eagles or in Philadelphia. Brown wants to play for the franchise and continue his career in Philadelphia. Nothing has changed in that aspect.

"What if my flare ups on the sideline are because I care so much? And wanna hold people accountable and get them back up? Y'all just don't see it from Jalen [Hurts] because that's not his personality. But it's mine. ... And I can do that because nobody works as hard as me and puts the work in as much as me, and I stand on that. Y'all take it as anger, it's passion."

Brown wears his emotions on his sleeve and wants to win football games. Sometimes the best way for the Eagles to move the chains and add points on the board is to give Brown the ball (all receivers want the football, this isn't a Brown thing).

There are leaders who show more emotion than others. Brown is one of them and feels he has the right to speak up as a captain and a leader in the locker room. He wants to win football games, plain and simple.

Does Brown want the ball? Of course he does. Any player of his caliber would.

"I think the media kind of ran with 'It's the coaches. It's the coaches' fault. The coaches didn't prepare us' and this and that. I never blamed the coaches. I'm not the person to blame the coaches. I'm not trying to blame anyone. I'm the guy who's going to look in the mirror and go challenge everybody else. It was the players not executing and that's what happened."

Brown is wrong in saying the media blamed the coaches. His organization executed that when they moved on from offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and defensive coordinator Sean Desai at the conclusion of the season. The Eagles actually demoted Desai in Week 15 and made Matt Patricia the primary play-caller of the defense.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman put the accountability on the coaches, not the media.

"No matter what I say, you guys will make a story anyway and pinpoint it how you want to pinpoint it. ... I thought at the time not talking was the best thing for the team because I didn't want to compound a negative with a negative."

Brown was more than justified in not talking to the media after losses, not having his quotes blown out of proportion. Should Brown have talked as a leader and captain of the team? That depends on your point of view.

Brown was probably better off ignoring what was being said on social media. Of course, he tried that approach and stuff was said anyway. Can't win with social media.