The New York Jets didn't just unveil revised uniforms on Monday. They also officially welcomed Aaron Rodgers back into the fold, with the star quarterback reporting for the start of voluntary workouts in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Rodgers, 40, previously returned to the practice field from his 2023 Achilles tear at the end of last season, but he was never activated for a game after his Week 1 injury. As a veteran, he is not required to attend the voluntary piece of the Jets' current offseason program, so his presence suggests rehabilitation is, in fact, progressing toward full 2024 availability.

His appearance Monday comes just a day after the former NFL MVP was spotted working out in California, and roughly seven months after he underwent surgery for the Achilles tear. Those injuries have typically demanded anywhere from seven to 12 months of rehab before a return to the field, but Rodgers attempted to make an unprecedented comeback at the end of 2023.

The first phase of the Jets' offseason program primarily includes team meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehab. On-field workouts are not slated to begin until May, when teams are permitted to host minicamps and organized team activities.

Rodgers said earlier this offseason he hopes to play for multiple more seasons, despite taking just four snaps in 2023. He'll at least enter his second year in New York with a new insurance plan, with former New York Giants veteran Tyrod Taylor set to open the offseason as the No. 2. Taylor would be in line to split or dominate first-team practice reps in the event Rodgers isn't ready.