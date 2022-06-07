The relationship between the Green Bay Packers and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has seemed strained over the past couple years. The legendary signal-caller reportedly told people within the organization last offseason that he wanted out, and he reportedly even threatened retirement. However, the Packers made concessions and kept him in the fold. They went through the same thing this offseason, as Rodgers again tossed around the idea of retirement or playing for another team before inking a reported three-year, $150 million extension.

It appears the drama between the Packers and Rodgers is over, however. On Tuesday, the franchise legend said that he's "definitely" going to retire as a Packer, according to The Athletic -- unless they trade him. Something that obviously seems incredibly unlikely. Rodgers hasn't made a decision on when he will decide to hang up the cleats, and it sounds like it could be a year-by-year case.

"The playing is easy. That's the easy part. It's the other part that's a grind. ... It seems like a slightly bigger commitment to come up to being the guy again in another season," Rodgers said. "Obviously I don't want be a bum standing back there playing like crap and not able to move around, so if the talent goes, it's a no-brainer, but it's a little harder when you still can really play and the mental part is difficult."

Aaron Rodgers GB • QB • 12 CMP% 68.9 YDs 4115 TD 37 INT 4 YD/Att 7.75 View Profile

While Rodgers signed the extension earlier this offseason, he told reporters this week that it's essentially a one-year deal. The bottom line is that Rodgers is still playing elite football. He's coming off of back-to-back MVP campaigns, as the Packers have won 13 games in three straight seasons. The 10-time Pro Bowler is entering his 18th NFL season -- 15th as starter -- and has thrown 449 touchdowns as opposed to just 93 interceptions. He's already the franchise leader in passing touchdowns, and is 22 victories away from passing Brett Favre as the Packers' all-time winningest QB.

"This is my 18th season. Of course you think about the next chapter and what's next in your life all the time. It doesn't mean you're not fully invested," Rodgers said. "When I said I'm back, I'm 100 percent invested, and Matt (LaFleur) and I keep in touch all the time, and Tom and the young quarterbacks, and when I'm here, I'm all in, and those guys know that. They know what to expect from me, the type of play, the type of leadership, and that's what they're going to get."