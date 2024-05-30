Aaron Rodgers recently called New York Jets rookie wideout Malachi Corley his "favorite receiver in the draft" on the Official Jets Podcast, per ESPN, and he's made some headlines throughout OTAs. The Western Kentucky product is known as the "YAC King" after leading the FBS in yards after catch over the last three years, but he's more than just an elusive playmaker.

In discussing the rookie wideout this week, new teammate and former Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson described Corley as a "brute," saying he's someone who can go out there and take hits.

"The boy's a brute and once he catches that ball -- he's got great instinct of where this defense is going to be at, how to make someone miss," Wilson said, via the Jets' official website. "Like I said, he can go over the middle, take hits. I'm excited to see him run with the ball once we have pads on because I know I wouldn't be trying to tackle him man. He looks like a prime little bowling ball out there, so I'm excited."

Corley did not participate in team periods during a practice session this week after walking off the field with trainers, but did return without his helmet to watch his teammates, per the New York Daily News. The Jets' official website said that in just a few days, Corley made himself at home on the practice field, and showcased that YAC ability.

Corley was a third-round pick, but the Jets' second selection of the draft after they traded up to No. 65 overall to grab him. He caught 11 touchdowns in each of his last two collegiate seasons, and had a 1,295-yard receiving campaign in 2022.

New York has Wilson as WR1 and also signed veteran Mike Williams this offseason, who is coming off a torn ACL. But it sounds like Corley could be someone who makes an immediate impact for the Jets -- especially with Rodgers' blessing.