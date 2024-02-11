Aaron Rodgers is hoping to return in full force for the New York Jets in 2024. The quarterback is also hoping to bring an old friend with him, according to NFL Media, attempting to lure Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams to New Jersey.

Rodgers has been trying to recruit Adams, Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, as the Jets "kind of made a run at (Adams) this past year. There was nothing there." But they're expected to try again this offseason.

The Raiders, however, "want to win, believe they can (win) and have zero plans to trade" Adams, per Rapoport. The former Green Bay Packers star, who spent eight years playing with Rodgers, is under contract with Vegas through 2026. Were the Raiders to deal Adams this offseason, they could immediately save anywhere from $1.8 million to $17.5 million, depending on when a trade occurred.

Regardless of Adams' availability, the Jets are likely to be in the market for WR help opposite young standout Garrett Wilson. They are only projected to have close to $5M in 2024 salary cap space, so the draft may be a more feasible outlet for improving the group. But this isn't the first time they've reportedly explored the big-name veteran market, also attempting to land current Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill ahead of the 2022 campaign.