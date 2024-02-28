Aaron Rodgers is leaving no stones, or weights, unturned as he prepares for his 20th NFL season. The New York Jets quarterback looks "pretty jacked" as he continues to prepare for the upcoming season, according to renowned sportswriter/author Ian O'Connor.

O'Conner, whose upcoming book about Rodgers will be out this summer, specifically noted that Rodgers' upper body looks noticeably different, in a good way.

It should come as no surprise to hear that Rodgers is taking his preparation for the 2024 season seriously, Heck, Rodgers nearly returned to play this past season despite suffering a serious Achilles injury in the Jets' first offensive series. Rodgers didn't play in another game, but he was able to take part in several late-season practices after he was activated from injured reserve.

One of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Rodgers is hoping to join Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as the only starting quarterbacks to win Super Bowls with multiple franchises. One of the players Rodgers will lean on next season is wideout Garrett Wilson, who developed a quick rapport with Rodgers prior to Rodgers getting injured last season.

"There's a lot of excitement that comes with that," Wilson recently told CBS Sports about getting the chance to play with Rodgers in 2024. "We got to see him those last couple weeks of the season and how he went about his therapy and then getting to work with the scout team. And now it's to the point where it's just let's be ready. Let's make the right moves in the offseason as far as personally, team-wise, team level. Make sure that we have everything we need to go at this thing next year.

"Aaron is one of those guys he doesn't say too much, but when he does say something it holds a lot of weight. He kind of carries that on his shoulders. He doesn't 'overtalk,' but he's one of those people that when he's out there on the field and out there practicing, all the confidence is through the roof. And that will be the case for sure when we get back for workouts here in June."