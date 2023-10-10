The Raiders beat the Packers on Monday night, but they failed to do something vital, according to Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers: feed Davante Adams. A day after Adams got just four targets against his former team, Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that Las Vegas needs to give the star wide receiver more opportunities if they want to improve moving forward.

"Davante's always open," Rodgers said. "'Covered' to him is just different than other people. ... You just gotta stick with him. Listen, I watched the game last night. I love Davante. He's still a dear friend of mine. I thought he handled everything really, really well. Because that game meant a lot to him. You know, going back against your former team. Four targets? That ain't it.

"You gotta give him an extra look, because he's able to do things on different timing," Rodgers continued. "The facts are what Davante Adams does at the line of scrimmage, what Davante does down the field, is like no one else can do. You have to give him opportunities."

Rodgers, who spent eight years with Adams in Green Bay, also downplayed the notion that fellow wideout Jakobi Meyers is getting open just as often as Adams, even though Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo has found Meyers for at least seven catches in three different games this year. After Monday's win, Adams himself attributed a lack of action to a lingering shoulder injury.

"Davante handled it the right way," Rodgers said. "He's a pro. And Jimmy's doing the best he can. ... And they got the win, which is the most important thing. But if you wanna be dynamic ..."

As for his former team, the Packers, Rodgers cautioned that fans will overreact to Jordan Love's three-interception performance against Las Vegas. He said he personally reached out to Love, his successor in Green Bay, after Monday's defeat.

"I love Jordan," Rodgers said. "He's a great kid. As we've seen in New York, in Jersey, with our young stud (Zach Wilson), week to week, the narrative can really change. ... There's gonna be ups and downs in your career, ups and downs in the season."