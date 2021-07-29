Aaron Rodgers' highly publicized return to Green Bay was only the start of what has been an active several days inside Packers headquarters. Hours after Rodgers' return, the Packers brought back receiver Randall Cobb, one of Rodgers' favorite targets and teammates from 2011-18. On Thursday, Rodgers and the club have come to terms on a new contract, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rodgers' 2023 portion of his current deal has been voided as part of the reworked contract. Forfeiture provisions were also removed from the contract, thus preventing the Packers from pursuing prorated portions of Rodgers' signing bonus. Schefter had previously reported that the Packers have agreed to review his situation during the 2022 offseason.

Aaron Rodgers GB • QB • 12 CMP% 70.7 YDs 4299 TD 48 INT 5 YD/Att 8.17 View Profile

Rodgers reportedly turned down an extension earlier this offseason that would have made him the league's highest-paid player. The reigning league MVP said on Wednesday that his decision to stay away from Green Bay this offseason (he admitted that he contemplated retirement) was not about money but how he wanted more input in decisions that directly impact him and his career. Rodgers also said that he wanted to help the franchise "learn from some of their mistakes in the past" with regard to their handling of veteran players. Rodgers also wants to offer his services as a recruiter when it comes to attracting free agents.

"I'm not asking for anything that other great quarterbacks across the last few decades have not gotten," Rodgers said, via Rev.com. "The opportunity to just be in conversation. So if you're going to cut a guy who, based on a meritocracy, was our second best receiver in training camp last year for the majority of camp, maybe run it by me. See what I feel. I might be able to change your mind, but at least to be in a conversation makes you feel like you're important and you're respected."

While he is not looking beyond this season, Rodgers said that he is looking forward to what will be his 17th season with the Packers and 14th season as the club's starting quarterback. The MVP of Super Bowl XLV, Rodgers returns to a team that has appeared in the last two NFC Championship Games.

"I love my teammates. I love the city. I love my coaches. It is a lot of fun to be back here," Rodgers said. "And like I said, I'm competitive and I realized the type of team that's in place here. It's a team that has a lot of talent on it. It's been close the last couple of years. So I'm definitely excited about this season."