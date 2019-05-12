Adam Gase says Le'Veon Bell will be at Jets' mandatory minicamp

New Jets running back Le'Veon Bell has already made it clear that he will not be attending the team's voluntary minicamp this offseason. Bell figures that Jets fans will forget about all that by the time January rolls around, and says that he's got a plan to get himself into shape and ready to go for the 2019 season.

Apparently, that plans does involve showing up to mandatory minicamp come June. Jets coach Adam Gase said this week that Bell told him he would be showing up for the mandatory team activities.

"We had a conversation about what was kind of his schedule," Gase said, per the New York Daily News. "We'll kind of see how the OTAs go. As of right now, I know the mandatory stuff ... he said he was going to be here for that. So, I don't expect him to not show up for (minicamp on June 4-6)."

Gase also downplayed the fact that Bell won't be at the voluntary team activities.

"It's voluntary," Gase said. "Everybody can get upset about it. There's no point. We know where he is. He's working out. He's always been ready. Every year that he's played, he's been ready to go. So, that's just what it is. If somebody doesn't like it, then talk to the NFLPA."

Meanwhile, Gase is confident the Jets can get him up to speed on the playbook and system in more than enough time to be ready for the season. "When we get him in town and we can cover some things, I know that he'll come in, he'll get what he needs to get and then he goes and gets ready for the season," Gase said.

Bell is far from the only player who will not be at his team's voluntary activities this offseason. Coaches have more than enough time to get their players prepared for the season starting with mandatory minicamp and then training camp, and the Jets should be able to do the same with Bell. And if he has as good a season as he believes he'll have, then perhaps Jets fans will indeed forget about his absence from voluntary workouts come January.