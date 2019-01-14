Adam Gase's eyes steal the show at his introductory press conference with the Jets

New Jets head coach Adam Gase opted to stay within the AFC East when he parted ways with the Dolphins after last year, and if nothing else things are off to an interesting start. Gase had his introductory press conference on Monday, and the results were more than a little concerning.

The biggest takeaway from Gase's first appearance in front of a Jets backdrop? His eyes are crazy. Really, really crazy. CBS Sports' Will Brinson thinks he knows the issue here.

Adam Gase looks like he’s been drinking too much coffee. pic.twitter.com/Sebyx7V4Tc — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 14, 2019

However, it may go a little deeper.

The Jets brainwashed Adam Gase. Only explanation for this twitch. pic.twitter.com/aP53o4w33j — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 14, 2019

Gase never really seemed to snap out of it either.

Adam Gase has his eyes on the prize. Literally.



This is some press conference. pic.twitter.com/vZxBs0gWeG — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 14, 2019

Is Adam Gase being held hostage? pic.twitter.com/qGXw0lTOGk — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 14, 2019

We now go live to Adam Gase’s introductory press conference as head coach of the New York Jets pic.twitter.com/ElPcf5sLGb — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) January 14, 2019

It took Adam Gase 0 minutes to become a New York sports meme. pic.twitter.com/6Or4qm38NF — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 14, 2019

Adam Gase completely at ease as he’s introduced as the next Jets head coach.



He looks like he’s wondering which exit he’ll use when the alien invasion happens. pic.twitter.com/5STsfXE75s — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) January 14, 2019

It was so bad that a Twitter account dedicated itself to the stare.

These eyes, are crying...

These eyes have seen a lot of loves

But they're never gonna see another one like I had with youuuu pic.twitter.com/51Es00oQ0c — Adam Gase's Eyes (@AdamGasesEyes1) January 14, 2019

This raises the question: Was he more calm in Miami? Or did it take the glitz of the New York cameras to notice?

Well, let's take a quick look. They don't look completely insane here, but his smile definitely still has that "I'm new at this" vibe.

Mark my words: Adam Gase will make Sam Darnold into a great QB and the #Dolphins will rue the day they let him go to the #Jets pic.twitter.com/KuL7mCagQN — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) January 10, 2019

Here he looks like a guy who knew Jay Cutler for a year.

Congratulations to Adam Gase for now being the new head coach of the New York Jets! Last season you were with the dolphins and you did good and you coach the Miami miracle! Good luck this season Adam Gase with the New York Jets! pic.twitter.com/gD5XwBmdGZ — Zachary Kent (@ZacharyKent14) January 10, 2019

And here he looks like a Sith Lord, but we'll blame the filter.

The Jets have hired former Dolphins coach Adam Gase as their new head coach.



(via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/p17umUlmVU — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 10, 2019

This may not have been what the Jets had in mind, but maybe all that they needed was a little crazy. Gase could end up doing great things for Sam Darnold, only time will tell. However, if this is what he's looking like less than a week into the job, it'll be interesting what a year under New York-style scrutiny will do to him.