Adam Gase's eyes steal the show at his introductory press conference with the Jets

The New York market has never pushed anyone over the edge before, so he should be fine

New Jets head coach Adam Gase opted to stay within the AFC East when he parted ways with the Dolphins after last year, and if nothing else things are off to an interesting start. Gase had his introductory press conference on Monday, and the results were more than a little concerning.

The biggest takeaway from Gase's first appearance in front of a Jets backdrop? His eyes are crazy. Really, really crazy. CBS Sports' Will Brinson thinks he knows the issue here.

However, it may go a little deeper.

Gase never really seemed to snap out of it either.

It was so bad that a Twitter account dedicated itself to the stare.

This raises the question: Was he more calm in Miami? Or did it take the glitz of the New York cameras to notice?

Well, let's take a quick look. They don't look completely insane here, but his smile definitely still has that "I'm new at this" vibe.

Here he looks like a guy who knew Jay Cutler for a year.

And here he looks like a Sith Lord, but we'll blame the filter.

This may not have been what the Jets had in mind, but maybe all that they needed was a little crazy. Gase could end up doing great things for Sam Darnold, only time will tell. However, if this is what he's looking like less than a week into the job, it'll be interesting what a year under New York-style scrutiny will do to him.

