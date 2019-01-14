Adam Gase's eyes steal the show at his introductory press conference with the Jets
The New York market has never pushed anyone over the edge before, so he should be fine
New Jets head coach Adam Gase opted to stay within the AFC East when he parted ways with the Dolphins after last year, and if nothing else things are off to an interesting start. Gase had his introductory press conference on Monday, and the results were more than a little concerning.
The biggest takeaway from Gase's first appearance in front of a Jets backdrop? His eyes are crazy. Really, really crazy. CBS Sports' Will Brinson thinks he knows the issue here.
However, it may go a little deeper.
Gase never really seemed to snap out of it either.
It was so bad that a Twitter account dedicated itself to the stare.
This raises the question: Was he more calm in Miami? Or did it take the glitz of the New York cameras to notice?
Well, let's take a quick look. They don't look completely insane here, but his smile definitely still has that "I'm new at this" vibe.
Here he looks like a guy who knew Jay Cutler for a year.
And here he looks like a Sith Lord, but we'll blame the filter.
This may not have been what the Jets had in mind, but maybe all that they needed was a little crazy. Gase could end up doing great things for Sam Darnold, only time will tell. However, if this is what he's looking like less than a week into the job, it'll be interesting what a year under New York-style scrutiny will do to him.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rice: Antonio Brown eyeing 49ers
The disgruntled Steelers star has apparently chosen the team he wants to play for
-
'Arctic blast' heading to Kansas City
The NFL playoffs might get another big-time weather event, as a possible arctic blast could...
-
NFL odds, picks, sims for AFC/NFC champs
SportsLine's computer model simulated the AFC and NFC title games 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Gronk ducks retirement questions
'I'm all-in right now,' Gronkowski said when the subject of retirement came up on Sunday
-
Podcast recap: Divisional round recap
Breaking down all four of the Divisional Round games from the weekend's action
-
Saints' Sheldon Rankins tears Achilles
Rankins had a breakout year for the Saints