Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell are known for being star running backs in the NFL, but this summer, they'll be duking it out in the boxing ring. Peterson and Bell have signed contracts for a boxing exhibition that was originally scheduled to take place July 30 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but is being pushed back due to the main event no longer taking place.

There is no official date announced, but the Peterson and Bell are now aiming for early September, after YouTube stars AnEsonGib and Austin McBroom were unable to fight in the headline bout.

Bell confirmed the news that he would participate in the fight via Twitter.

Let's now take a look at the tale of the tape between the two players for whenever they do get in the ring.

Here's a look at how they compare:

Player: Bell Peterson Age 30 years old 37 years old Height 6′ 1″ 6′ 1″ Weight 225 lbs 217 lbs NFL accolades 2-time first-team All-Pro, 3-time Pro Bowler 4-time first-team All-Pro, 7-time Pro Bowler, NFL MVP, NFL Offensive Player of the Year Year retired Not officially retired from the NFL Not officially retired from the NFL Last team played with, year Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens, 2021 (8 games total) Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks, 2021 (4 games total)

It wasn't too long ago when both players were arguably the best at their position. Bell, who had brief stints last season with the Ravens and Buccaneers, was an All-Pro during the 2014 and 2017 seasons. In 2016, Bell broke the Steelers' regular season and postseason single-game rushing records. Peterson, an All-Decade performer for the 2010s, won his third rushing title in 2015 at age 30. Like Bell, Peterson saw limited playing time last season while playing for the Titans and Seahawks.

Boxing has long been a passion for Bell, who used the sport as cardio during his time with the Steelers. Bell's passion for the sport grew during his year away from football in 2018.

"I try to find ways to be healthier," Bell said at the time when discussing his boxing regiment. "I want my body to be in great shape so as the season comes closer you'll start seeing that form to take shape. [Boxing] is just to help with my cardio and my stamina. It's a little different than football, and I try to stay off my joints in the offseason as much as possible, still get cardio. Instead of cutting and doing a lot of drills, I've been doing a lot of boxing training."