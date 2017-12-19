After missing playoffs, Packers put Aaron Rodgers back on injured reserve

Aaron Rodgers' comeback lasted just one game. After losing to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and then seeing the Atlanta Falcons win on Monday night, thus eliminating the Packers from the playoffs, the Packers announced on Tuesday that they have placed Rodgers on injured reserve, ending his season.

Roster moves: Green Bay Packers December 19, 2017

Coach Mike McCarthy stated that Rodgers was experiencing soreness after the game, so it is not a surprise to see the Packers shutting him down for the year now that they're officially out of the playoff hunt. Brett Hundley will make the starts in Rodgers' absence, just as he did while Rodgers was out during the middle of the season.

Rodgers was out from Week 7 through Week 14 after suffering a broken collarbone on a late hit against the Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay went 3-4 in his absence (3-5 including the Vikings game that he left early) but was still technically in the playoff hunt when he was eligible to come off IR, so Rodgers started against the Panthers on Sunday.

He did not look like his usual self. Rodgers threw three interceptions against the Panthers, all on plays that we have seen a fully healthy Rodgers turn into touchdowns with a stunning regularity given their difficulty. It was just the fourth three-pick game of his career. Now, he returns to the bench.