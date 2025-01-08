A 53-man roster under the salary cap using actual cap numbers with certain parameters, which are below, was assembled at the start of the season. The composition of the roster has changed dramatically in this end-of-season version because considerable weight has been given to 2024 performance.

Brock Purdy is no longer the choice at quarterback. His miniscule $1,013,073 cap number couldn't be justified like last season when he was an NFL MVP finalist. Building a roster is more challenging without the advantage Purdy's cap number provides.

Parameters

The salary cap for the roster is $262.7 million, although the actual NFL salary cap is $255.4 million for the 2024 league year. The number being used approximates the average adjusted salary cap, according to NFLPA data. Each NFL team's working salary cap varies largely because unused cap room can be carried over from one year to the next. For example, the San Francisco 49ers have the NFL's highest-adjusted salary cap at just under $297.36 million largely thanks to carrying over $36.395 million of cap room, which is the most in the league. The Super Bowl LVIII champion Kansas City Chiefs have the lowest at $253.064 million, which is $2.336 million below the league-wide number. Situations like this typically occur when incentives earned during the previous season that weren't counting on the cap get accounted for without sufficient cap room carrying over from the prior year to make up the difference.

The NFL Draft is an essential element of roster building for NFL teams. It is here also. One player from each round of the 2024 draft must be on the roster. The number requirement drops by one player for each year of the preceding three drafts (2021-23). The limit of one player per round remains. Thus, only four 2021 draft picks are required. This means a choice must be made between wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, edge rusher Micah Parsons, right tackle Penei Sewell and cornerback Patrick Surtain II as the 2021 first-round pick. There's one other draft pick constraint. Only one 2020 first-round pick, whose fifth-year option was exercised, is allowed. Selecting a 2020 first-round pick isn't a necessity.

The backups at each position are limited to players who aren't clear-cut, established starters. Positions where there's a by-committee approach, usually running back, qualify. A backfield containing Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry, 2024's leaders in rushing attempts, is prohibited since both are workhorse running backs. Those starting only because of an injury are also fair game as reserves. Starters in name only or starters with playtime for the season under 50%, without missing significant time because of injury, can also be backups. Young veterans, particularly second-year players, solidifying a place in the lineup for the first time this season are no longer allowed to be backups. Rookies can be either starters or backups regardless of actual playing time.

Choosing a player who was given a franchise or transition designation in 2024 is optional. However, only one player receiving a 2024 designation can be selected.

There are three starting cornerbacks instead of a traditional base defense (either 3-4 or 4-3) since five or more defensive backs are now used over 60% of the time in the NFL.

Starters must have appeared in at least 12 games. This requirement removes players like Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua from consideration.

Here's the revamped team I assembled with some of my thoughts behind the selections. The 2024 salary cap number for each player is in parentheses. The NFL collective bargaining agreement's $315 daily amount for participating in a team's voluntary offseason workout program is included in the cap numbers when applicable.

In cases where a player was elevated from the practice squad or signed off the street during the season, what would have been his full-year cap number is being used. The full cap number is also used for players traded or claimed through waivers during the season and when there's a split (lower salary when a player isn't on the 53-man roster) in a contract.

Long-range planning wasn't taken into account, so worrying about future salary cap obligations, the amount of cap room that could be carried over, expiring contracts and drafting players who might develop into starters down the road wasn't necessary. Different choices would have been made if these aspects had been considerations.

Offensive starters

QB: Lamar Jackson, Ravens ($32.4 million)

Josh Allen ($30,356,281 cap number) may deny Jackson his third NFL MVP award although 2024 has been his best season as pro. It's been a historic season for Jackson. He's the first to throw for at least 4,000 yards and run for at least 900 yards. Jackson's 4,172 yards passing (sixth in NFL) are a career high as well as his 41 touchdown passes (tied for second), 8.8 yards per pass attempt (first) and a 119.6 passer rating (first). The 915 yards rushing are his most since the 2020 season. Jackson's 119.6 passing rating is the fourth-best mark in a season. With only four interceptions, Jackson had an outrageous touchdown-to-interception ratio. Nobody with 40 or more touchdown passes has thrown fewer interceptions in the same season. Jackson also led the NFL with 6.6 yards per carry. No player in NFL history has led in both yards per pass and yards per run at the same time.

RB: Saquon Barkley, Eagles ($3.8 million)

Barkley became the ninth player in league history to rush for 2,000 yards in season. His league-leading 2,005 yards are eighth on the all-time list. Barkley would have had a legitimate chance at breaking Eric Dickerson's 40-year-old, single-season record of 2,105 yards rushing if the Eagles hadn't rested him in the regular-season finale against the New York Giants. His 5.8 yards per carry were fourth in the NFL. Barkley added 278 yards on 33 receptions to lead the NFL with 2,283 yards from scrimmage (combined rushing and receiving yards). His 15 total touchdowns (13 rushing and two receiving) were tied for seventh in the league.

Brown had his third straight 1,000-yard receiving season with the Eagles since he was acquired from the Tennessee Titans in 2022. He caught 67 passes for 1,079 yards with seven touchdowns in 13 games. Brown's 16.1 yards per catch and 83 yards receiving per game ranked fourth and fifth respectively in the NFL. His ability to put up eye-popping receiving numbers is hindered by the Eagles having the league's fewest pass attempts this season.

WR: Justin Jefferson, Vikings ($8.612 million) -- 2020 first round

Jefferson bounced back from an injury-plagued 2023 season to have 103 catches for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns, the third time Jefferson has cracked 1,500 yards receiving in his five NFL seasons.

St. Brown had 115 catches, 1,263 yards receiving and a career-high 12 touchdown receptions. He was one of four players to rank in the NFL's top 10 in each of these categories. St. Brown will spend considerable time operating out of the slot. According to Pro Football Focus, 51.2% of St. Brown's passing snaps were in the slot this season.

TE: Trey McBride, Cardinals ($1,728,169) -- 2022 second round

McBride had a career year with 111 receptions and 1,146 yards receiving. He was fourth in the NFL in receptions. McBride ranked second among tight ends in both categories.

LT: Jordan Mailata, Eagles ($11.616 million)

Trent Williams missing seven games opened the door for a different left tackle selection. Mailata, who is an excellent run blocker, only surrendered 14 quarterback pressures (combined sacks, quarterback hurries and quarterback hits) in the 12 games he played, according to PFF.

LG: Tyler Smith, Cowboys ($3,660,397) -- 2022 first round

Smith has emerged as one of the game's best young offensive guards. He ranked in the top 10 in both ESPN's pass-block win rate and run-block win rate for interior offensive linemen this season. Quenton Nelson and Joe Thuney weren't options because of $25,208,820 and $26,971,713 cap numbers.

C: Creed Humphrey, Chiefs ($5,161,936) -- 2021 second round

Humphrey provides arguably the NFL's best combination of run and pass blocking for a center. His modest cap number, compared to Frank Ragnow's $12.8 million, made the decision easy.

Lindstrom became the NFL's first $20 million-per-year offensive guard when he signed a five-year, $102.5 million contract extension in March 2023. He's been worth the investment. Lindstrom is arguably the NFL's best run-blocking offensive guard.

RT: Lane Johnson, Eagles ($15,867,250)

The 34-year-old isn't showing signs of slowing down in his 12th NFL season. Johnson didn't give up a sack and allowed just 10 quarterback pressures this season, per PFF.

Defensive starters

Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks, his second consecutive season reaching that mark. Hendrickson tied for the NFL lead with 83 quarterback pressures, according to PFF.

Heyward is a force against the run and pass. Per PFF, his 56 quarterback pressures tied for the fourth most among interior defensive linemen. Heyward also added another dimension. His 10 passes batted led the NFL, according to Pro Football Reference.

DT: Chris Jones, Chiefs ($7,350,315)

Jones' sack total dropped from 10.5 in 2023 to five this season. That doesn't mean he wasn't disruptive. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones was leading the NFL with 74 quarterback pressures before missing the last two games with a calf injury. Jones also led NFL interior defensive lineman in ESPN's pass-rush win-rate metric at 16%.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year tied Hendrickson for the league lead with 83 quarterback pressures. Garrett was also second in the NFL with 14 sacks.

Wagner remained one of the NFL's surest tacklers in his 13th NFL season. His 5.1% missed-tackle rate, according to PFF, was actually below his 5.4% career mark. Wagner recorded 132 tackles, his 13th straight season reaching the 100-tackle mark. It's the second most in NFL history. Fred Warner received consideration but his $13.549 million cap number wouldn't have been the best use of resources.

LB: Zack Baun, Eagles ($1,607,560)

Baun has been one of the NFL's biggest surprises in making a smooth transition from an edge rushing outside linebacker to inside linebacker. In addition to tying for sixth in the NFL with 151 tackles, he excelled in coverage. Baun's five forced fumbles were the NFL's second most.

CB: Denzel Ward, Browns ($12,147,423)

Ward was one of the few bright spots for the disappointing 3-14 Browns. He led the NFL with 19 passes defended.

CB: Patrick Surtain II, Broncos ($9,677,858) -- 2021 first round

Surtain is clearly the NFL's best cornerback. He intercepted four passes with a league-leading 132 return yards. Surtain typically travels with the opponent's best wide receiver. According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, Surtain was on Ja'Marr Chase, who won the receiving triple crown by leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches, for 43 of 56 coverage snaps when the Broncos played the Bengals in Week 17. Surtain limited Chase to three catches for 27 yards on six targets. Surtain's efforts in this game helped tip the scales in balance of him over Chase for the 2021 first-round pick slot.

CB: Christian Gonzalez, Patriots ($3,441,920) -- 2023 first round

Gonzalez proved adept in man coverage in what was essentially his rookie season. A shoulder injury limited him to four games in 2023. Opposing quarterbacks had a 71.7 passer rating when targeting Gonzalez, according to Pro Football Reference.

FS: Kerby Joseph, Lions ($1,385,333) -- 2022 third round

Joseph led the NFL with nine interceptions. Xavier McKinney, who was second in the NFL with eight interceptions, was a possibility. His cap number being nearly six times of Joseph's factored into the equation. Joseph also easily had the best season of any 2022 third-round pick.

SS: Brian Branch, Lions ($1,830,683) -- 2023 second round

Branch joins his teammate Joseph at safety. The two are arguably the NFL's best safety tandem. Derwin James, who had a bounce-back 2024 season, was too cost prohibitive with his $19,158,241 cap hit.

Specialists

Boswell connected on 93.2% of his field goal attempts (41 of 44). He was a perfect 21 of 21 under 40 yards and 13 of 15 from 50 yards of more. Boswell didn't miss any of his 35 extra point tries. Cooke's 44.8 yard net punting average was second in the NFL. He put 34 of his 68 punts inside the 20. Cooke only had three touchbacks. Turpin handles return duties. He is the only player who returned both a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown. Turpin led the NFL with 33.5 yards per kickoff return. He also averaged 10.4 yards per punt return. Matiscik earned Pro Bowl honors for the second straight season. Being Cooke's long snapper made him more attractive.

Reserves

Quarterback

Marcus Mariota, Commanders ($6 million)

Fields would have been the choice if there weren't draft-pick constraints. The 2021 first-round pick slot wasn't going to a backup quarterback over Chase or Surtain. Quite frankly, the other backup quarterback possibilities (Joe Flacco, Cooper Rush, etc.) weren't that appealing. Mariota benefits from recency bias. He completed 15 of 18 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns without any interceptions during the second half of the regular-season finale in place of Jayden Daniels, who was experiencing leg soreness. Mariota also carried the ball five times for 56 yards with a rushing touchdown. The Commanders secured the NFC's sixth seed for the playoffs with the 23-19 Week 18 win over the Cowboys.

Running backs

Irving led all rookie running backs with 1,122 yards rushing (10th in the NFL) while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He is a weapon in the passing game. Irving caught 47 passes for 392 yards. Mason did a nice job filling in for Christian McCaffrey while he missed the first eights with tendonitis in both Achilles. In those eight games, Mason had 685 yards yards on 134 attempts to average 5.1 yards per carry. Allgeier rushed for 644 yards on 137 attempts complementing Bijan Robinson. Matlock is a unique fullback because he's plays on both sides of the ball. He took 137 snaps as a defensive lineman.

Wide receivers

Ladd McConkey, Chargers ($1,8222,780) -- 2024 second round

Kavontae Turpin, Cowboys ($991,330)

DeVaughn Vele, Broncos ($825,950) -- 2024 seventh round

McConkey was the Chargers' leading receiver. He had 82 catches for 1,149 yards with seven touchdowns. Best known for his return abilities, Turpin had career highs of 31 receptions and 420 receiving yards. Vele was a pleasant surprise as a seventh-round pick. He had 41 receptions, 475 yards receiving and three touchdown catches as a rookie.

Tight ends

Brock Bowers, Raiders ($3,301,181) -- 2024 first round

Darnell Washington, Steelers ($1,225,618) -- 2023 third round

Bowers had the best season ever for a rookie tight end. He led NFL tight ends with 112 receptions and 1,194 yards receiving. Both marks are rookie records for tight ends. The 112 receptions broke the rookie record Nacua set last season. Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith recently referred to Washington as a dominant blocking tight end.

Offensive linemen

Cornelius Lucas, Commanders ($2.8 million)

Trystan Colon, Cardinals ($1,737,391)

Jamaree Salyer, Chargers ($1,039,063) -- 2022 sixth round

Beaux Limmer, Rams ($832,334) -- 2024 sixth round

The offensive line depth is a mix of experience and youth with versatility. Lucas, an 11-year veteran, is the swing tackle. Colon can play any of the interior offensive line positions. He split time at right guard with 2024 third-round pick Isaiah Adams after Will Hernandez had a season-ending left knee injury in Week 5. Salyer is capable of playing either guard spot as well as left tackle. The Rams have gone with Limmer at center over Jonah Jackson, who signed a three-year, $51 million deal in March as a free agent, after he struggled in his return from a shoulder injury.

Edge

Herbig had 5.5 sacks operating mostly as a situational pass rusher. Preston Smith's midseason trade gave Cox an opportunity. He had four sacks in the seven games he played after Smith's departure.

Defensive tackles

Milton Williams, Eagles ($3,393,944) -- 2021 third round

Teair Tart, Chargers ($985,000)

Williams had five sacks in an Eagles interior defensive line rotation with Pro Bowler Jalen Carter and 2022 first-round pick Jordan Davis. Tart is strictly a run stuffer.

Linebackers

Sherwood made the most of C.J. Mosley being limited to four games because of injury. His 158 tackles were tied for third in the league. Speights has been a pleasant surprise as an undrafted free agent. He is a candidate for All-Rookie honors. Sanborn is usually productive but his opportunities in Chicago are limited because of Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. Niemann is a special teams standout.

Cornerbacks

Bishop and Still led rookie cornerbacks with four interceptions. Bolden provides cheap depth as a late-round pick.

Safeties

Kinchens' four interceptions were tied for the second most among rookie safeties. He earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors twice this season. Pola-Moa took advantage of Marcus Epps' Week 3 season-ending ACL tear. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 16 because a nine tackles and two forced fumbles in 19-14 win over the Jaguars. There wasn't much of a drop-off during the four games Howden started in place of Will Harris while he was on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. The first two interceptions of Howden's career were this season.

Final thoughts/tale of the tape

Total salary cap room used (53 players): $254,615,134

$254,615,134 Remaining salary cap room: $8,084,866

$8,084,866 Offense (25 players): $133,163,476

$133,163,476 Defense (25 players): $112,837,208

$112,837,208 Specialists (3 players): $8,614,450

Positional salary breakdown

(Salary cap percentage in parentheses)

QB: $38.4 million (14.62%)

$38.4 million (14.62%) RB: $7,826,503 (2.98%)

$7,826,503 (2.98%) WR: $28,957,869 (11.02%)

$28,957,869 (11.02%) TE: $6,254,958 (2.38%)

$6,254,958 (2.38%) OL: $51,724,136 (19.69%)

$51,724,136 (19.69%) DE: $42,361,356 (16.13%)

$42,361,356 (16.13%) DT: $24,336,454 (9.26%)

$24,336,454 (9.26%) LB: $12,146,363 (4.62%)

$12,146,363 (4.62%) CB: $27,764,929 (10.57%)

$27,764,929 (10.57%) S: $6,228,106 (2.37%)

All of the cap room isn't being used. There's a little less than $3.6 million to spare after accounting for a full practice squad of 16 players (approximately $4.5 million).

Cap spending being skewed to the offense because of Jackson isn't a surprise. It's 50.69% on offense to 42.95% on defense. Significant cap resources are also devoted to pass rushers.

The least amount of cap space is being used on tight ends and safety. All of the selections at these two positions are on rookie contracts. A premium wasn't placed on off-ball linebacker. The entire linebacker corps is about $1.4 million less than Warner's $13.549 million 2024 cap number.

There are 13 holdovers from the original 2024 team. Most of the continuity is on offense where seven offensive starters are the same.

The Eagles and Chargers lead the way with six players each. The Steelers are next with five players. The Ravens have the most Pro Bowl selections with nine. The only Raven on this team is Jackson. Two playoff teams, the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans, aren't represented. The Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans were also shut out.