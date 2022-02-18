Alvin Kamara drew the attention of both the NFL front office and the Las Vegas Police Department after the New Orleans Saints running back was arrested following the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl. The star running back was charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm stemming from an altercation at a Las Vegas nightclub the night prior, where he was alleged to have been involved in an attack that left one man severely injured.

Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons, who was one of four individuals who were charged during the incident, turned himself into authorities on Thursday before posting a $8,000 bail, according to ESPN's Adam Teicher. Lammons, who appeared in court earlier in the day, was not asked to enter a plea, according to his attorney, Ross Goodman.

Kamara's attorney, Atlanta-based lawyer Drew Findling, has launched his own investigation into the allegations.

"Alvin Kamara has gained a well-deserved reputation for being a hard-working and community-minded individual," Findling said in a statement, via The New Orleans Times-Picayune. "The recent Las Vegas allegations are not consistent with who Mr. Kamara has shown himself to be in both his public and private life. Therefore, we are conducting our own investigation into all of the circumstances and individuals associated with this matter to determine both the facts and motivations of all involved."

The charge brought against Kamara is a felony in Nevada and carries a possible prison sentence from one to five years and a mandatory $10,000 fine if convicted. The police report claims Kamara was one of a group of four men who attacked the victim -- fracturing his orbital bone in the process. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league was made aware of the matter prior to the Pro Bowl getting underway, allowing Kamara to participate before later presenting the Saints running back to law enforcement.

"Our security team was contacted by the police in Las Vegas just prior to the game, saying they would like to meet with Alvin after the game," Goodell said. "Our team made sure that happened. Our security team did what they were asked to do and accommodated that."

Police also note they have surveillance video that supports the allegations, but Findling wants to look into the matter himself with the goal of exonerating his client. Goodell likely is planning on/already doing the same to determine if Kamara violated any league rules that could lead to a suspension and/or a fine.