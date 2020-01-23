Amari Cooper says he won't rush contract talks with Cowboys, wants to stay in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys will have plenty of contracts to work out this season, the main one involving franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Not lost in the shuffle is wide receiver Amari Cooper, who was the glue toward Dallas winning the 2018 NFC East title and the main player responsible for Prescott's career season in 2019.

Cooper isn't currently worried about getting a deal done with Dallas, believing the Cowboys will take care of him.

"I haven't talked to my agent about my contract situation," Cooper told Jane Slater of NFL Network at the Pro Bowl Thursday. "We've talked about other things like Pro Bowl, things I have to do at the Super Bowl. I don't want to rush it. I think it's not something that's imminent. So just taking it day by day."

The Cowboys don't have Cooper as their top priority heading into the offseason, wanting to get a deal done with Prescott first. Dallas parted aways with a first round pick for Cooper at the 2018 trade deadline, which was worth the price. Cooper had 53 catches for 725 yards and six touchdowns as the Cowboys went 7-2 in the nine games he played en route to the division title. The Cowboys won a playoff game with Cooper and were Super Bowl contenders heading into 2019, based how how well they played with Cooper as the No. 1 wide receiver.

Cooper had 79 catches for a career-high 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns. Prescott had his best season with the Cowboys, throwing for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and a 99.7 passer rating, all with Cooper as his No. 1 wide receiver.

Even though Cooper is set to be a free agent, he made it clear where he wants to be,

"I do (want to stay in Dallas)," Cooper said. "I mean that wholeheartedly. I love Dallas...I feel like it's home. I want to live there for a long time."