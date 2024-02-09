After trying out the first playoff game exclusively on a streaming service to massive success, the NFL is giving it another shot in 2025. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast a wild card playoff game next postseason, per the Wall Street Journal, the one that Peacock paid the rights to broadcast this postseason.

Amazon earned the right to broadcast the game based on a clause in the NFL's current television contract, which started this season. The wild card game on Peacock was a success for the league, as Peacock gained 2.8 million new subscribers and 23 million watched the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Miami Dolphins.

This past season, NBC Universal paid the NFL $110 million last year for rights to carry a wild card game on Peacock -- which was a one-year deal. This was a trial for the league in its new television contract, which had exclusive games on streaming in the regular season ("Thursday Night Football" on Amazon Prime, international game on ESPN+ and a Saturday night game on Peacock).

As part of the television contract for 2024, CBS is scheduled to carry two wild card games, Fox one wild card game, NBC one wild card game on Sunday night, and ESPN on Monday night. All four broadcast partners will broadcast one divisional playoff game, while Fox will broadcasts Super Bowl LIX.

Games streamed during the next regular season will be the "Thursday Night Football" games on Amazon Prime, one game exclusively on Peacock, and one International Series game exclusively on ESPN+.