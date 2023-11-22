The Thanksgiving holiday brings with it plenty of food, but can oftentimes also bring a side of family arguments to the table as well. The St. Brown brothers had a pre-Thanksgiving duel on the field in Week 11 as Amon-Ra's Lions hosted Equanimeous' Bears in what was one of the more entertaining games of the slate.

The Lions rallied from 12 points down with 4:15 remaining in regulation to defeat the Bears and keep the rest of the NFC North at arm's length in the standings. Now, that head-to-head has gone off the field and onto the podcast airwaves in a tongue-in-cheek back-and-forth between the two in the latest episode of their "St. Brown Bros Podcast."

"You guys are some choke artists," Amon-Ra told Equanimeous of his Bears. "What was going on on your sideline? I know you guys were so happy. You guys thought you were going to win the whole game, huh?"

"There was not one point where I was like, 'We're not going to win this game,'" Equanimeous answered. "I was already thinking about this podcast. I was ready to light you up."

After Chicago netted a field goal to go up 26-14, the Lions went on back-to-back touchdown drives that stretched at least 73 yards to thrust themselves back into the lead. In between those drives, the Bears went three-and-out and held the ball for just 26 seconds.

After ribbing his brother a bit about the collapse, Amon-Ra then asked if that was a good win by the Lions or if was it a bad sign that they found themselves in such a dire position and needed a miracle comeback to move to 8-2. Equanimeous initially answered by saying that his Bears need to do a better job at closing games but then turned his attention to Detroit.

"You guys are suspect," he said.

It was an overall rough showing for Lions quarterback Jared Goff before mounting the comeback as he threw three interceptions in the game. The Bears are also just 3-8 on the year, which adds even more room for wondering what Detroit's ceiling ultimately is if they can't handle one of the worst teams in the conference.

While Chicago may have a sour taste in their mouth after letting a win against a key division rival slip through their fingers, Equanimeous is eager to see them again when the Lions roll into Soldier Field in Week 14.

"We'll see you guys in three weeks," he said. "We're not worried about it."