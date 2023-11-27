Andy Reid earned his 125th regular-season win with the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, breaking Hank Stram's franchise record for most regular-season wins by a head coach. Why was this victory so significant?

The Chiefs head coach made even more history toward his future Hall of Fame induction, becoming the first head coach in NFL history to have the most regular-season wins for two different franchises. Reid won 130 games with the Eagles in his 14 seasons there (1999-2012) and has 125 wins in his 11 seasons with the Chiefs (2013-present).

Combined with the postseason, Reid actually already had the most victories for both the Eagles and Chiefs franchises. Reid won 140 games with the Eagles (130 regular season, 10 postseason) and 137 with the Chiefs (125 regular season, 12 postseason).

Reid picked up his second Super Bowl title last season, becoming just the third head coach to beat the former team he coached in the Super Bowl. Not only is Reid second in postseason wins with 22 (trailing only Bill Belichick), he became the fourth head coach with 200 wins and multiple Super Bowl titles (Belichick, Don Shula, Tom Landry). Reid is the only coach in NFL history to take two different teams to four straight conference championship games -- the Eagles went from 2001 to 2004 and the Chiefs went from 2018 to 2022.

With 277 combined victories in the regular season and postseason, Reid is fourth on the all-time list among head coaches. He's the only coach in NFL history to win 100 games with two different franchises and 10 postseason games with two different franchises. The Chiefs are 125-47 in Reid's 10 seasons (.727 win percentage), and Reid is 255-140-1 (.646 win percentage) in his 25 years as a head coach.

Reid continues to make even more history with Kansas City as he continues to climb his way up the record books.