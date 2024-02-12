Despite the offensive struggles in the regular season, and despite a 3-5 stretch which included a Christmas Day loss at home to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs repeated as Super Bowl champions this year, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime 25-22.

There had been some speculation that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who turns 66 in March, could hang up the clipboard after his third Super Bowl victory, but he confirmed in his Monday press conference that he's not walking away just yet.

"I haven't even thought about [retirement]," Reid said, via ESPN. "People keep asking me. I haven't really gone there. I haven't really thought about it."

Reid had said the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII that he will know when it's time to retire, and that it's just not time right now.

"My mom and dad told me this when they were working,'' Reid said, via ESPN. "They said, 'You'll know when it's time,' and I'm ready to go right now. Let's go.

"That's what they would tell me when I was young. I was an inquisitive kid and so that's the way I look [at it]. Somewhere you're going to know when it's time. Today's not the day.''

On Thursday of Super Bowl week, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed the Reid speculation, saying he was, "highly doubtful" Reid calls it a career.

"He enjoys it every single day. He loves it. And he comes to work every single day. So it would be very surprising to me and I haven't gotten any sense of that in any sense."

Who would want to step away from football when you've got players like Mahomes and Travis Kelce to go along with what was the No. 2 defense in the NFL this past season? On Sunday, Reid joined Bill Belichick, Don Shula and Tom Landry as the only head coaches to appear in at least five Super Bowls. Reid's third Super Bowl title put him in an exclusive club with Belichick, Chuck Noll, Bill Walsh and Joe Gibbs.

Reid has won eight straight AFC West titles and has 25 postseason wins, which ranks second behind Belichick's 31. He's the only head coach in NFL history to win 100 games with two different franchises, and 10 postseason games with two different franchises. It's an incredible resume, but he's not done yet.