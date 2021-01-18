Andy Reid led the Kansas City Chiefs to their third consecutive championship game with a thrilling victory over the Cleveland Browns Sunday, and it wasn't the first time Reid took a franchise to three consecutive conference title game appearances. Reid took the Philadelphia Eagles to three consecutive conference championship games from 2002 to 2004, and he's now the first coach in NFL history to take two different franchises to three straight conference title games.

There's an even bigger nugget in what Reid accomplished. The 2002-2004 Eagles and the 2018-2020 Chiefs are the only franchises in each conference to host three consecutive championship games since the NFL merger in 1970 (when the conference championship games began). Both those teams were coached by -- Andy Reid.

The Eagles lost in the title game in 2002 and 2003 before the 2004 team reached the Super Bowl, which at the time was second Super Bowl appearance for the Eagles in franchise history. The Chiefs lost the title game in 2018 before winning it in 2019 along with the Super Bowl -- the franchise's first championship in 50 years. Overall, Reid has made eight conference championship games (five with Eagles, three with Chiefs) and has a 2-5 record in those contests.

Reid won his 16th career postseason game Sunday, cracking the top five for playoff victories by head coaches. Reid tied Chuck Noll for the fifth-most postseason wins by a head coach in NFL history, one away from tying Joe Gibbs (17) for fourth on the all-time list. Bill Belichick has the most playoff coaching victories with 31, while Tom Landry is second with 20 and and Don Shula third with 19. Reid has 237 career combined victories (regular and postseason), which is the fifth-highest total in NFL history (Tom Landry is fourth with 270).

The coaching career of Reid is beyond impressive, as he continues to climb of the list of the best coaches in NFL history.