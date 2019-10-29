Andy Reid says Chiefs will be cautious with Patrick Mahomes, despite his willingness to return

Patrick Mahomes said he could have suited up for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football" if it was a playoff game, just 10 days after the Chiefs quarterback suffered a dislocated kneecap that was expected to sideline him several weeks. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid won't rush Mahomes back to the field, even if he's ready to return.

"I leave that up to the docs as far as that goes, and (head athletic trainer) Rick (Burkholder), and how they evaluate it," Reid said, via Herbie Teope of kansascity.com. "Then, Pat's communication with them. I look at the vision part — can he do the things that he needs to be able to do to play in the game?

"Then, I'm always asking how you feel. If I ask, he normally tells me how he feels and I'd probably add that to the equation. The docs have to do that."

Mahomes is expected to practice this week after being a limited participant last week, just seven days after the knee injury. Mahomes is reportedly set to return in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans. The Nov. 10 return is just 24 days after he suffered the dislocated kneecap that was expected to keep him out 4 to 6 weeks. The initial plan was for Mahomes to return in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the quarterback being a limited participant in practice last week accelerated the timeline.

Mahomes wants to return for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, but the Chiefs will have the final say. It didn't hurt that No. 2 quarterback Matt Moore went 24 of 36 for 267 yards with two touchdowns and a 107.1 rating in a 31-24 loss to the Packers, so the Chiefs can buy an extra week with Mahomes.

"Isn't that what you love about him?" Reid said. "I mean, he was telling me that he wanted to go back in when he hurt it the first time in the Denver game. So, that's him. Who wants to slow that down — that thinking at least — and then it's important the medical people take care of it from there."