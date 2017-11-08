Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks odds: Picks from expert who's 6-1 on Seahawks games
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of the Seahawks and has a strong play for Thursday Night Football
A pair of NFC West teams chasing the first-place Los Angeles Rams tangle on Thursday Night Football when the Arizona Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks.
The Seahawks are 5.5-point favorites, up from an open of -5.
The Over-Under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, stands at 41.5. That's down a full point since it opened.
Before you bet on Seahawks-Cardinals, you'll want to hear what veteran handicapper Josh Nagel has to say. He's won numerous handicapping contests and has been in the industry for 20 years.
When the Seahawks hosted the Colts in Week 4 on Sunday Night Football, Nagel told readers not to be scared off by the 13-point spread. The result: Seattle trounced the Colts, 46-18, another easy cash.
That helped improve Nagel's record to 6-1 picking for and against the Seahawks since last year. Anyone who has followed his advice is up big. Part of the reason he's been so successful: As a West Coast insider, he's a whiz at picking Seahawks games, regardless of who they're playing.
Nagel has evaluated the Thursday Night Football odds and locked in his pick on Cardinals vs. Seahawks. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.
Nagel knows the road team has covered five straight meetings and that the Seahawks are fuming after blowing a 14-10 lead with 1:34 left last Sunday against the Redskins.
Not only did Seattle commit 16 penalties, but kicker Blair Walsh also missed three field goals in the 17-14 loss. Those things are unlikely to happen two straight weeks.
But Nagel knows Arizona won't be a pushover, having gone 2-1 the past three games behind a resurgent Adrian Peterson. AP carried the rock a career-high 37 times for 159 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win at San Francisco.
Nagel believes Seahawks vs. Cardinals will go Under, but there's one team he absolutely loves to cover. He's sharing which one it is over at SportsLine.
So which side of Seahawks-Cardinals should you take? Visit SportsLine now to see what huge x-factor determines Seahawks-Cardinals, and what team you need to be all over to cover, all from the handicapper who's nailed six of his last seven Seahawks picks.
