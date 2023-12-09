Who's Playing

Los Angeles Rams @ Baltimore Ravens

Current Records: Los Angeles 6-6, Baltimore 9-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

The Baltimore Ravens will be playing at home against the Los Angeles Rams at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Baltimore has more to be thankful for after their match against Los Angeles last Sunday. The Ravens walked away with a 20-10 win over the Chargers. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Baltimore.

Zay Flowers was the offensive standout of the match as he rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown, and also caught a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles waltzed into Sunday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. They took down the Browns 36-19.

The Rams got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Matthew Stafford out in front who threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns. Another player making a difference was Puka Nacua, who picked up 105 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Baltimore is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-3 record this season. As for Los Angeles, the victory got them back to even at 6-6.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, the Ravens are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-4 against the spread).

Odds

Baltimore is a solid 7-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 40 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baltimore has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Los Angeles.