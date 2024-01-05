Who's Playing

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens

Current Records: Pittsburgh 9-7, Baltimore 13-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: ABC

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Ravens will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Ravens will be looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

Baltimore scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They really took it to the Dolphins for the full four quarters, racking up a 56-19 victory at home. The oddsmakers were on Baltimore's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Lamar Jackson was a one-man wrecking crew for the Ravens as he threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns while completing 85.7% of his passes. Jackson's posted a season-high passer rating of 158.3. Another player making a difference was Justice Hill, who gained 112 total yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Steelers were able to grind out a solid win over the Seahawks on Sunday, taking the game 30-23. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Najee Harris out in front who rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Harris also notched 25+ carries for the first time this season. Jaylen Warren was another key contributor, rushing for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Baltimore is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-3 record this season. As for Pittsburgh, their win bumped their record up to 9-7.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's game: The Ravens have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 379.5 total yards per game (they're ranked fourth in total yards per game overall). It's a different story for the Steelers, though, as they've been averaging only 305.2 total yards per game. Will the Ravens be able to march up the field at their leisure again, or will the Steelers flip the script?

Odds

Pittsburgh is a 4-point favorite against Baltimore, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 37.5 points.

Series History

Pittsburgh has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Baltimore.