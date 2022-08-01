After just one season in Chicago, Teven Jenkins' time in the Windy City may be coming to a close. The Chicago Bears have received calls and have held trade talks involving their second-year offensive tackle, according to NFL Media.

Jenkins missed 11 games last season after undergoing back surgery. The 24-year-old has yet to participate in training camp as he is dealing with an undisclosed ailment. Larry Borom, a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has been getting the lion's share of the camp reps at right tackle.

Jenkins never really seemed to be in the Chicago's longterm plans after the team switched general managers this offseason. Since Ryan Poles succeeded Ryan Pace as GM, Jenkins was passed over a left tackle in favor of fifth-round pick Braxton Jones. Riley Reiff, a veteran lineman who helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl last year, is also competing for the Bears' starting left tackle spot. That left Jenkins in a battle with Borom for the team's starting right tackle spot.

Only six of the Bears' first and second-round picks during Pace's seven-year tenure as Bears' GM is still on the team's roster: Jenkins, quarterback Justin Fields, tight end Cole Kmet, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, linebacker Roquan Smith and left guard Cody Whitehair (h/t Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times).

Despite his injuries, Jenkins should receive a robust market if the Bears elect to trade him. The 39th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jenkins earned all-conference honors during his final year at Oklahoma State. He won the program's Barry Sanders Award in 2018 (given to the player with the most contribution with the least recognition) and the OSU Thurman Thomas Award in 2019 (given to the school's outstanding offensive player).