Matt Eberflus remains the Bears head coach, and in fact has led Chicago to two wins in his last three games on the job. But that's not stopping the team from exploring potential replacements, including Commanders assistant Eric Bieniemy.

The Bears are expected to have interest in Bieniemy as a possible head coach this offseason, according to CBS Sports HQ senior NFL insider Josina Anderson, with Eberflus currently "under evaluation" after guiding a 4-8 record through 12 games this year.

Bieniemy, 54, is in his first season as Washington's assistant head coach and offensive coordinator after five years as Chiefs OC. He's frequently been speculated as a head coaching candidate but repeatedly been passed over in the interview process. His future with the Commanders could be tied to that of current Washington head coach Ron Rivera, whose job security is in question.

Bieniemy primarily differs from Eberflus because of his offensive roots, notably overseeing two different MVP seasons by Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City. He also has a history with current Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who spent 13 years with the Chiefs prior to arriving in Windy City. Eberflus, meanwhile, arrived with a defensive background, and has gone 7-22 since the start of 2022.

This isn't the first time the Bears have been linked to other head coaching possibilities despite employing Eberflus. The Athletic reported less than a week ago that Chicago is also discussing a potential pursuit of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who's flirted with an NFL comeback and has ties to the organization, playing QB for the Bears from 1987-1993.