Bears GM reaffirms commitment to Mitchell Trubisky, says QB will open 2020 as the starter

The Chicago Bears all but committed to Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback immediately following the 2019 season, and after a few months to think about it, their stance hasn't wavered.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace told reporters Tuesday at the scouting combine that Trubisky will open the 2020 season as Chicago's starter, echoing his December declaration that the team is optimistic about the former first-rounder's growth: "We believe in Mitch," Pace said, per ProFootballTalk.

Bears fans desperate for Pace to at least entertain alternatives at QB shouldn't be wholly displeased, however.

While reaffirming the team's commitment to Trubisky moving forward, the GM also indicated Chicago will wait until May to decide on exercising the fifth-year option on Trubisky's contract -- a deal currently set to expire after the 2020 season. Asked about the possibility of a training camp competition under center, he left the door open for just that, reportedly saying that "competition brings out the best in everybody."

Plenty remain skeptical that Pace will actually pursue any big-name competition because of how much he invested in Trubisky, whom the Bears traded up to draft second overall in 2017. But there isn't a shortage of veteran options set to be available this offseason, with Teddy Bridgewater, Andy Dalton and Ryan Tannehill among notable starters who could be up for grabs.

The 25-year-old Trubisky earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2018, when he helped lead the Bears to a 12-4 finish and playoff run while throwing 24 touchdowns and rushing for another three. His numbers took a stark dip in his second season under coach Matt Nagy, however, as Chicago fell to 8-8 and out of the postseason. Trubisky ended the year with just 17 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions and didn't exactly pass the eye test along the way.