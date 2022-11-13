Say hello to the new Lamar Jackson, everyone. The Bears didn't win on Sunday, falling 31-30 to the Lions in their third straight defeat, but once again, their rising star at quarterback came to play. One week after exploding for 178 rushing yards, the most by a QB in the Super Bowl era, Justin Fields ran for another 142 against Detroit, totaling four touchdowns to make NFL history.
The 2021 first-round pick wasn't perfect in the loss, throwing a late pick-six to help Detroit's comeback, but he also carried the Bears' offense, reconfirming his upside as one of the game's most athletic dual threats. Here's what he accomplished Sunday:
- Most rushing yards by a QB in the Super Bowl era over a five-game span
- Only QB in the Super Bowl era with multiple rushing TDs of 60+ yards
- Two longest TD runs by a QB in Bears history
- Only NFL player to have 2 pass TD, 2 rush TD and 100+ rushing yards in a game
- Most carries reaching 20+ miles per hour in NFL this season (per NextGen Stats)
- Leads the NFL in rushing yards by a QB (749)
- Tied for NFL lead in rushing TDs by a QB (6)
Fields and the Bears will be back in action on Sunday, Nov. 20, against the Falcons, who lost Thursday to the Panthers.
