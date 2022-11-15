The Chicago Bears will be without one of their top offensive weapons for at least the next four games, as the team placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced Tuesday. Herbert suffered a hip injury in the 31-30 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Herbert was injured while returning a kickoff late in the game. On Monday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus declined to offer more details on the injury, per 670 The Score. The second-year running back has recorded a career-high 705 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns in 10 games played this season. Despite seven fewer rushing attempts, Herbert actually has more rushing yards this season than starting running back David Montgomery, with 643 yards and four touchdowns. Those 643 rushing yards currently rank No. 11 in the NFL.

Herbert rushed 10 times for 57 yards on Sunday, and it marked the fifth game this season in which he received double-digit carries. His best outing came in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, when he rushed 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Herbert is part of the reason why the Bears have the No. 1 rushing offense in the NFL, as Chicago averages 201.7 rushing yards per game.

With Herbert out, more pressure will be placed on Montgomery -- but we could see rookie Trestan Ebner receive more offensive touches as well. The sixth-round pick out of Baylor has rushed 18 times for 46 yards this season.