When healthy, Joe Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks that the NFL has to offer. That said, health has been a bigger piece of Burrow's story than he or the Cincinnati Bengals were hoping for to begin his career. The former No. 1 overall pick had his rookie season in 2020 cut short due to a torn ACL and then was limited to just 10 games last year due to an array of injuries. A summer calf injury limited him to begin the year and then the quarterback was kicked out for the year due to a wrist injury.

Burrow told the official team website that his wrist is "getting better every day" and that it largely hasn't impacted his offseason training.

"I'm doing the rehab every day. That's always a part of it," Burrow said. "As far as my offseason training, it hasn't really affected it too much. I've been able to pretty much do everything I normally do from a lifting and conditioning standpoint. I'm in a great spot body-wise."

The 27-year-old added that he's also been more in tune with his body this offseason, knowing when to pump the brakes and give himself rest to prevent any more injuries sprouting up.

"I'm confident I've put all the work in I need to make sure I'm healthy," Burrow said. "I'm continuing year to year to better hone that and make that more efficient. Maybe listen to my body a little more throughout the offseason and not push through things that maybe I have in the past. I'm just starting to learn my body more and more."

When Burrow has played at least 16 regular-season games in his career, the Bengals have won double-digit games and at least reached the AFC Championship, which further emphasizes how impactful he is when on the field. Given his talent, there's no reason to think Cincinnati won't be in contention once again in 2024 so long as Burrow stays upright.