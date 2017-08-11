Bengals predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

The Bengals, for the first time in five years, didn't end their season with a loss in the AFC wild-card round. Instead, they finished 6-9-1 in 2016 and failed to make the postseason altogether.

For Marvin Lewis and Andy Dalton, it's deja vu all over again entering 2017. Could big changes be coming in the offseason if, yet again, Cincy fails to get a playoff win? After adding two explosive weapons in the draft in speedster WR John Ross and controversial RB Joe Mixon, there's reason for optimism. Here's what's in store.

Projected wins In playoffs Win division Conference Super Bowl 8.9 48.0% 21.3% 5.3% 2.8%

SportsLine projects a nice rebound season after last year's forgettable six-win campaign, and the odds for a return to the playoffs are basically a coin toss. While the Steelers are still the favorites to win the division, the Bengals are projected to have a better shot than you may think.

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 8.5 (U -125) +140 +450 30/1 60/1

There's a disagreement between how the Bengals are being bet and how they're projected to finish by SportsLine. Bettors are slightly leaning toward the team winning eight games or less, while taking the Bengals at any of these playoff bet odds are value plays based on the projections above.

John Breech defends his 11-5 prediction: