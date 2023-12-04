The Jacksonville Jaguars will try to move one step closer to their second consecutive AFC South Division championship when they battle the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. The Jaguars (8-3), who have won seven of their last eight games, are 6-2 within the AFC. The Bengals (5-6), who are on a three-game losing streak, are just 1-6 in conference games this year. Cincinnati is 2-3 on the road, while Jacksonville is 3-3 on its home field.

Kickoff from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Jaguars are 10-point favorites in the latest Bengals vs. Jaguars odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 40.

Bengals vs. Jaguars spread: Jaguars -10

Bengals vs. Jaguars over-under: 40 points

Bengals vs. Jaguars money line: Cincinnati +365, Jacksonville -485

CIN: Bengals have hit the game total under in six of their last 11 road games (+0.50 units)

JAC: Jaguars have hit the moneyline in 17 of their last 22 games (+12.35 units)

Why the Jaguars can cover

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence passed for a season-high 364 yards and had two total touchdowns with a 90.2 rating last week. It was his second career game with 350-plus passing yards. Lawrence will look for his third game in row with 250 or more passing yards, a 90-plus rating and a rushing touchdown. He passed for 204 yards with a 96.5 rating and had a rushing TD in the last meeting against Cincinnati, a 24-21 Bengals win on Sept. 30, 2021. Lawrence is 3-1 with four TDs (two passing and two rushing) and no interceptions in four career regular-season starts in primetime.

Running back Travis Etienne Jr. had 86 yards from scrimmage (56 rushing and 30 receiving) last week in a win at Houston. He has 55 or more yards from scrimmage in eight of the past nine games and has 75-plus scrimmage yards in two of his three career regular-season games in primetime. For the year, he has rushed for 726 yards and seven scores. He has played in 28 career games, rushing for 1,851 yards and 12 touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bengals can cover

With Joe Burrow out for the year due to injury, Jake Browning has taken over the quarterback reins. In parts of three games, including one start, he has completed 27 of 41 passes (65.9%) for 295 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for a 93.0 rating. Browning has also converted two first downs with his legs and has rushed eight times for 48 yards. In last Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh, he completed 19 of 26 passes (73.1%) for 227 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

Seventh-year veteran running back Joe Mixon leads Cincinnati's ground attack. In 11 games, he has carried 161 times for 621 yards (3.9 average) and four touchdowns. He has had two explosive plays of over 20 yards and converted 38 first downs. Mixon also has 33 receptions for 232 yards (7.0 average) and one touchdown. See which team to pick here.

