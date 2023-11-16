The Cincinnati Bengals will try to get back into the NFL playoff picture when they visit the division-rival Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football at M&T Bank Stadium. If the season ended today, the Bengals (5-4), who sit in last place in the tough AFC North, would just miss out on the NFL playoff bracket. They are eighth in the AFC standings, but just seven teams make the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Ravens (7-3) lead the AFC North standings and hold the No. 2 seed in the conference, a half-game behind the Chiefs (7-2). Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will sit with a hamstring injury.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Ravens odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before you make any Ravens vs. Bengals picks or NFL predictions, you need to see the NFL betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Ravens vs. Bengals and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bengals vs. Ravens:

Bengals vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -4

Bengals vs. Ravens over/under: 46 points

Bengals vs. Ravens money line: Baltimore -190, Cincinnati +160

BAL: Ravens lead the league in rushing yards per game (154.9)

CIN: Bengals are tied for the NFL lead in turnover differential (+10)

Why the Ravens can cover

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has a history of success against Cincinnati. The former NFL MVP is 7-1 in his career as a starter against the Bengals. The lone loss came in 2021. In those eight games, he has completed 61.8% of his passes and averaged 196.3 passing yards and 79.5 rushing yards per game. He also has 14 total touchdowns versus four interceptions.

In addition, Baltimore faces a Cincinnati team that will be without one of its key offensive weapons. Receiver Tee Higgins missed Sunday's loss to the Texans with a hamstring injury, and coach Zac Taylor suggested that Higgins would have a difficult time returning to play on a short week. Higgins is tied for second on the team in receiving touchdowns (two) and third in receptions (27) and receiving yards (328).

Why the Bengals can cover

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow enters Thursday Night Football on a roll. Bothered by a lingering calf injury to start the season, the former No. 1 overall pick has completed 74.1% of his passes over the last five games. That completion percentage is the best in the league over that time. He has thrown 14 touchdown passes in those five games versus just two over the first four games of the season.

In addition, the Bengals face a Baltimore team that may be without several key players. Seven players missed Tuesday's practice, the team's only full practice before Thursday's game. The missing included two starters and former first-team All-Pros: left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf).

