All week we spend time analyzing and judging the players, teams and coaches for their on-field production so once a week it's time to analyze and judge the players for their pregame fashion. Each Sunday we take a look at the fits players put together and narrow it down to who brought the most interesting, unique and fashion-forward looks to the table.

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce says it takes him around three hours to pick out a pregame outfit. Kelce has a bedroom he converted to a closet that houses over 300 pairs of sneakers.

While discussing his process of picking a fit, he says, "I kind of just do it off of instinct," adding that it "really just goes down to the wire."

He said picking out an outfit ahead of the games is a way to express himself.

"I kind of enjoy the creative process of the panic to just throw something together," Kelce said.

We will have to wait a little longer to see what Kelce picked out, but here are some early favorites for best looks in Week 7.

It is National Tight End Day and the players got a graphic t-shirt to celebrate the day.

The Patriots had a great start against the Bills and it was all kicked off with some great pregame fits.

The most interesting look here for me is Von Miller, who went with a print-on-print fit.

The Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah always has top-tier looks.

Wearing a plane jacket while getting on a plane. Jeff Okudah is on theme this week.