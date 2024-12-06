The NFL Playoff race is heating up and these remaining four or five games will ultimately determine who has an opportunity to compete for the Super Bowl. Some teams are getting healthy at the right time while others are hanging on by a thread. Scouring injury reports, injured reserve and more, here is the most pressing need for each contender -- aside from the Packers and Lions, who played on "Thursday Night Football'' -- entering Week 14:

AFC

Bills: Defensive tackle

Wide receivers Amari Cooper and Keon Coleman had been struggling with injuries in recent weeks, but they should be available this week. Linebacker Matt Milano is back. The team is getting healthy at the right time. Rookie defensive tackle DeWayne Carter is on the injured reserve and the Bills have been looking for street help at that position throughout the season.

Broncos: Offensive guard

Denver is one of the healthiest and hottest teams in the league right now. Quarterback Bo Nix is coming off the best stretch of games in his young career and the wide receivers are coming along as well. The Broncos have 22 drops this season, which is fifth-most in the league. Cornerback Riley Moss had been dealing with an injury but perhaps that is resolved during the Bye week.

Chargers: Linebacker

One can not look at Los Angeles' roster and make judgements on their needs solely on the names listed, because they are getting the most out of players new and old. Rookie linebacker Junior Colson is working his way back from an injury that landed him on reserve. Daiyan Henley did not practice Wednesday and Denzel Perryman, who has been their rock in the middle, has been limited with a nagging groin injury.

Chiefs: Wide receiver

Outside of the wide receiver position, Kansas City is in pretty good health. Hollywood Brown, Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice are all on injured reserve. Kicker Harrison Butker was added to injured reserve last month.

Colts: Offensive line

The Colts offensive line has been working through injuries for quite some time. The Bye this week serves as an opportunity for them to get healthier. Four offensive linemen are on the injured reserve, including guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly. Tanor Bortolini, Braden Smith and Bernhard Raimann have all been limited lately.

Dolphins: Secondary

Offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Kendall Lamm were held out of practice with different injuries. Depth is challenged if neither is able to go against the Jets.

Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips is on injured reserve and Bradley Chubb has not yet made his 2024 debut. Rookie Chop Robinson has been explosive, but making little impact on the overall landscape.

Ravens: Secondary

Baltimore is relatively healthy, but should only grow stronger on the Bye week. Cornerbacks T.J. Tampa, Arthur Maulet and Trayvon Mullen remain on injured reserve. The Ravens have been susceptible to explosive plays in the pass game this season.

Steelers: Offensive line

Russell Wilson has given the offense a bit of life, but the offensive line has taken a few hits as Troy Fautanu, James Daniels and Nate Herbig are dealing with injuries. Rookies Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick have come up big. The Steelers' pressure rate has improved (38.2%) but remains the sixth-worst in the league, according to TruMedia.

Wide receiver is not a group that inspires a lot of confidence outside of George Pickens.

Texans: Offensive line

The interior offensive line has been leaky and that is why they were linked to the position at the trade deadline. Their 37.1% pressure allowed is the league's ninth-highest, according to TruMedia. Offensive guard Kenyon Green has found his way onto the injured reserve.

NFC

49ers: Running back

Christian McCaffrey is on the injured reserve and the player that stepped in for him when injured, Jordan Mason, may not be far behind him. The ground game would be turned over to rookie Isaac Guerendo and whoever they sign off the street any given week.

The offensive and defensive lines are battered in the Bay Area as well. San Francisco is already without defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Kevin Givens. Offensive guard Aaron Banks, edge rusher Nick Bosa and offensive tackle Trent Williams missed practice Wednesday.

Buccaneers: Secondary

Tampa Bay is banged up right now. Safety Jordan Whitehead is on the injured reserve. Tykee Smith was limited and Mike Edwards did not practice. Elsewhere, wide receiver Mike Evans missed practice and Chris Godwin is done for the season.

Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and running back Bucky Irving are a few other notable players held out of practice.

Cardinals: Edge rusher

The Cardinals have the eighth-lowest team pressure rate applied (30.4%), according to TruMedia, but their dominant performance against the Bears is doing a lot of the work. Rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson has yet to make his season debut. Defensive tackles Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones are on injured reserve. Baron Browning was acquired from Denver, but time will tell what kind of an impact he makes on the roster.

Commanders: Running back

Austin Ekeler is on the injured reserve and Brian Robinson Jr. has been limited. They did get good production out of Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Robinson last week.

Opposing passers have had a 100.9 rating against Washington this season, which is the fourth-highest in the league, according to TruMedia. They did acquire cornerback Marshon Lattimore at the trade deadline, but he has yet to suit up due to a hamstring injury; that is expected to change after the Bye.

Cowboys: Quarterback

Once Dak Prescott was added to the injured reserve, a quarterback competition between Cooper Rush and Trey Lance ensued. Rush was named the starter and that has led to lackluster performances. There is little to be done about the quarterback position at this stage of the season and the Cowboys have fallen far off pace in the NFC.

Edge rushers Demarcus Lawrence and Sam Williams remain on injured reserve but Micah Parsons and Marshawn Kneeland have returned.

Eagles: Interior offensive line

The loss of center Jason Kelce to retirement has taken a toll on the Philadelphia offensive line. It has the highest pressure rate allowed (41.2%), according to TruMedia. Landon Dickerson and Mekhi Becton are starting at guard with Cam Jurgens sandwiched between them.

Tight end Dallas Goedert and safeties Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown missed practice Wednesday.

Falcons: Edge rusher

Atlanta has the second-lowest pressure rate this season (27.7%), according to TruMedia. Matt Judon was brought in to be the solution, but it is actually Arnold Ebiketie leading the team in pass-rush win rate (10.3%) at No. 70 in the league among players with at least 200 pass-rush snaps. The 3.6% sack rate is by far the worst in the league; almost half of the league average (7.1%).

Rams: Offensive tackle

Los Angeles is as healthy as they have been this season. Offensive tackle Alaric Jackson popped up on the injury report last week and was again absent Wednesday. Right tackle Rob Havenstein was a full participant but has been slowed by an ankle injury.

Seahawks: Offensive line

Injured wide receivers are building their speed back up, but the offensive line continues to hamper the whole unit. Abe Lucas missed practice Wednesday as he continues to deal with a knee injury. Olu Oluwatimi was thrust into the mix as the center when Connor Williams abruptly retired. Offensive guard has continued to be a sore spot.

Vikings: Linebacker

Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. was added to injured reserve this week. Defensive tackle has limitations as well. The Vikings run defense is more vulnerable than ever.

Minnesota is allowing pressure on 37.9% of dropbacks, which is the eighth-worst rate in the NFL, according to TruMedia. Trade acquisition Cam Robinson has replaced the injured Christian Darrisaw.