The New England Patriots are off to a historically bad start, and at 2-9 have their worst record through 11 games in three decades. On Sunday, New England's struggles were once again on display for all to see when they lost 10-7 to the New York Giants.

There are rumors that head coach Bill Belichick, who is having a season unlike any other he's spent in New England, may not be coaching at Gillette Stadium, or at all, in the near future.

When asked about reports saying he already has a job lined up with another team next season, Belichick replied with a serious "yeah that's ridiculous" (via WEEI). He unsurprisingly did not give a direct answer when asked if he could see himself with another team, and instead turned his focus to the task at hand.

"I'm just trying to do the best job I can right now. Obviously need to do better," he said.

The Patriots have not been statistically eliminated from the playoffs, but that is where things are heading. Another season missing the postseason has many in the NFL world wondering if Belichick still has a spot coaching in this league.

"I don't worry about what everybody else is saying," he explained, adding that he has heard it all, from the good to the bad, and does not care about any of it.

Despite how frustrating the season is right now, Belichick says he "absolutely" still enjoys coaching.

"Every week's a challenge, and I'm excited about the challenge, the opportunity, and what we have to do to win each week. So, I'll keep working as hard as I can to help our team," he said (via the team's official transcript).

The head coach's next challenge will be the Los Angeles Chargers, who come to New England to face the Patriots on Dec. 3.