Bills fans to get married on the 50-yard line at halftime of Sunday's game after first date and proposal at New Era Field
It was love at first touchdown celebration
On Sunday, there will be a wedding with a football game surrounding it at New Era Field. The Buffalo Bills held a contest for one lucky couple to be married during halftime of their game against the Patriots. The team announced that Mackenzie Park and Jordan Binggeli are the chosen ones and will experience the biggest day of their lives in front of 71,868 fans. Will the bride and groom wear formal wear or Bills jerseys?
The future husband and wife had their first date at New Era Field and their proposal was at New Era Field, so it is only appropriate that a Bills game is where they tie the knot. He proposed by saying, "You intercepted my heart. Let's tackle the world together. Will you marry me?"
Park could not be more excited about the opportunity to share their story in front of Bills Mafia, and like the true fan she is, used football references to express her feelings about the big day. "It's the icing on the cake. It's the touchdown. It's a Hail Mary and we scored with no seconds left. We won," the bride-to-be said.
Officiating the wedding will be former Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams, and other Bills legends will be guests at the halftime (wedding) ceremony. No word yet on if they will have any former Bills as their maid of honor or best man.
The NFL Today will profile the couple on CBS ahead of the 1 p.m. ET games on Sunday.
