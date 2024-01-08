The Buffalo Bills defeated the rival Miami Dolphins in the NFL regular-season finale, 21-14, to clinch their fourth-straight AFC East title, but did lose one of their top playmakers during the contest. Wide receiver Gabe Davis injured his knee during the second quarter and did not return. On Monday, Buffalo received good news about the injury.

Per NFL Media, Davis suffered a PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) sprain that is not considered major, but his status for Buffalo's wild-card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers is unclear. Davis' participation on the Bills' injury report will be something to watch throughout the week.

With Davis out Sunday night, Khalil Shakir stepped up and caught six passes for a game-high 105 yards. Trent Sherfield also caught a season-high three passes for 24 yards and a touchdown, while Stefon Diggs caught seven passes for 87 yards.

Davis was the Bills' second leading receiver behind Diggs in 2023. This season, he caught 45 passes for 746 yards and seven touchdowns. Last year, Davis had a career campaign in just 15 games played, with 836 yards and seven touchdowns on 48 receptions.

The UCF product was selected by the Bills in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and is in the final year of his rookie contract. At 24-years-old, Davis will be one of the more intriguing options at receiver out on the free agent market.