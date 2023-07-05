We're in a bit of a quiet time for the NFL at the moment, in between the end of minicamp and the beginning of training camp. But that doesn't mean there haven't been newsworthy developments in recent days.

For instance, just a few weeks ago, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs showed up for the first day of minicamp, only to leave practice and head home. It led Bills coach Sean McDermott to state that he was "very concerned" about the situation, although it ended up being resolved by the next day.

Apparently, Bills quarterback Josh Allen does not think that the No. 1 receiver leaving minicamp and causing the head coach to state that he is "very concerned" is much of a story.

"I love [Diggs]. That's my guy," Allen said during a podcast appearance. "The media has blown this so far out of proportion. We are in minicamp. We're not playing a game for four months. He doesn't show up for one day, he's still there, coach asked him to go home, they're in talks, they're trying to resolve some things. They're still talking about it. Let it go. There's no reason to continue talking about it."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Whether there's a reason to continue talking about it is probably up for debate, but there was absolutely a reason to talk about it in the moment. One of the best teams in the NFL saw one of its best players leave mandatory minicamp after an apparent dispute, and it led the head coach to state that he was "very concerned" about it. If that's not a story worth discussing in the moment, then there aren't many things worth discussing at all.

It's good that the Bills have apparently resolved the situation, and hopefully Diggs is on the field during camp and for all 17 games and the playoffs. But the idea that he was frustrated enough with his role in the offense and voice in play-calling that he and McDermott decided they "needed a break" was a situation that was certainly worthy of the attention it received as it played out.