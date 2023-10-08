Offenses sometimes have unique play calls and today the Buffalo Bills used an NBA player to signal for an audible. Bills quarterback Josh Allen yelled out "LeBron James" ahead of a second quarter play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England.

Allen can be heard yelling the future Hall of Famer's name loud enough for the broadcast to pick it up. Listen to the call here:

James heard the call and responded on social media.

"I wonder what that 'LeBron James' audible Josh Allen yelled out meant. LOL," the NBA champion wrote, adding a pondering and a laughing emoji.

The 19-time All-Star is asking the questions that are on everyone's minds.

The play resulted in an incomplete pass to Tre Walker. The Bills ended up scoring on the drive, thanks to a 15 yard touchdown pass from Allen to Stefon Diggs. The touchdown was Buffalo's first score of the game and made it an 11-7 game.

James is known to be a big NFL fan and often tweets about games. Ahead of the Week 5 matchup, James picked the Bills to beat the Jags.

He posted, "Buf over Jags this early am. #NFLSundayPicks."