A day after trading Stefon Diggs, the Buffalo Bills made another notable transaction. The team has signed former Cowboys and Bengals offensive tackle Le'el Collins to a one-year deal, according to his agent (via ESPN).

Collins, 30, has been available since his practice squad contract with the Cowboys expired after Dallas was eliminated from the 2023 playoffs. Prior to re-signing with the Cowboys, Collins was released by the Bengals in September after he was placed on the team's reserve/physically unable to perform list. Collins was still recovering from a torn ACL/MCL injury that was sustained against the Patriots in Week 16 of the 2022 season.

Collins started in each of Cincinnati's first 15 games prior to the injury. He missed the entire 2020 season after suffering a neck stinger after being in a car accident. Collins returned to the Cowboys in 2021, but he requested a trade that offseason. He was ultimately released with three years left on his contract.

Collins didn't miss a single game (or start) during the 2017 and 2018 seasons and played in all but one of the Cowboys' games in 2019. He missed all but three games in 2016 after suffering a torn ligament in his right big toe.

If healthy, Collins can help solidify a Bills offensive line that lost centers Mitch Morse and Ryan Bates via free agency. The Bills' current starting tackles are Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown.