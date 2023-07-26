A month after Bills coach Sean McDermott said he was "very concerned" about Stefon Diggs briefly skipping the start of mandatory minicamp, the star wide receiver was a full participant to open training camp this week. Not only that, but Diggs downplayed his rumored offseason frustrations, saying "all is well" between he and the team while labeling the drama "family issues."

"Everybody has family issues," Diggs told reporters Wednesday. "Everybody has family problems. I was here (in the spring), I did have a conversation with Coach, and I like to keep things in-house. ... My main focus and my only focus is winning. Super Bowls. ... We've been trying to get over the hump. It's all water under the bridge now. I attribute it to family matters. All is well. Now we're back to work."

Stefon Diggs BUF • WR • #14 TAR 154 REC 108 REC YDs 1429 REC TD 11 FL 0 View Profile

The Pro Bowler, who last year signed a four-year, $96 million extension with Buffalo, did not fully explain his brief minicamp absence, other than to say he and quarterback Josh Allen are working to communicate even better. He denied speculation that he'd grown upset over a lack of playoff targets, or that he wanted more say in the offense, arguing that it's only natural for frustrations to stem from three straight postseason runs that have ended before the Super Bowl.

McDermott, meanwhile, echoed Diggs' optimistic tone, which included Diggs saying he "100%" desires to retire with the Bills.

"We're in a good spot," the coach said. "As far as the team's concerned, we've got a lot of work to do. I think that's really our focus and should be our focus."