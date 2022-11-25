The Buffalo Bills defense finished their Thanksgiving matchup against the Detroit Lions without one of their best players. Star pass rusher Von Miller was carted to the locker room in the first half due to a knee injury, and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the day by the team. Fortunately for the Bills, they escaped with a 28-25 win.

Miller did not tear his ACL, but the injury was severe enough for him to be out indefinitely, according to ESPN. Miller, whose injury is on the same knee that he injured in 2013, will reportedly wait two weeks before determining what the best course of action is for his injury.

According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson, the initial prognosis was sprained knee for Miller, who was scheduled for MRIs on Friday. Miller was injured with just under three minutes remaining in the second quarter. He took an inside route to rush quarterback Jared Goff, and planted awkwardly with his right knee. Miller was able to walk off the field on his own, but spent a very long time in the blue medical tent before being carted off to the locker room before halftime. The team was quick to rule him out for the remainder of the contest.

The 33-year-old has recorded 20 combined tackles, 11 QB hits, eight sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble in 10 games played coming into this week. He recorded one tackle and one QB hit before suffering his injury on Thursday.

This is a notable injury not only because of the fact that Miller is one of the Bills' best defensive players, but that Buffalo is also very shorthanded at pass rusher. A.J. Epenesa and Greg Rousseau did not dress this week due to ankle injuries.