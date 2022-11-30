The Bills' Thanksgiving Day win over the Lions appeared to come at an enormous cost when pass rusher Von Miller was carted off the field with an injury to his right knee.

Five days after suffering the injury, Miller revealed the specifics of what happened. Miller, who was already ruled out of this Thursday night's game against the Patriots by coach Sean McDermott, also shared when he plans to return to the field.

"This news is not the best of news, but it's definitely not the worst of news. It's kind of like in the middle," Miller said on his podcast, via Bleacher Report. "I didn't tear my ACL, that was the huge part of it. But I do have some lateral meniscus damage, and it's going to have to be addressed.

"I do feel like I can play through that. Just going to wait a little bit, let the swelling go down for about 7-10 days and hopefully, right before the Jets game (in Week 14), I will be back."

The 33-year-old Miller showed no signs of slowing down during the season's first 11 games. The two-time world champion and Super Bowl 50 MVP has eight sacks, 10 tackles for loss and a forced fumbles this season. He is two sacks away from notching his first double-digit sack campaign since 2018.

Miller is one of three Bills pass rushers who have been dealing with injuries. A.J. Epenesa and Greg Rousseau missed last Thursday's game due to ankle injuries. McDermott said that the team will take it "one day at a time" regarding both players and their possible availability for the Patriots game.

While they may be a little short this week, Miller's expected return is big news for the Bills, who are hoping to keep pace with Miami in the race to win the AFC East division.