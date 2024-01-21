A pair of AFC heavyweights will battle in an AFC Divisional Round matchup on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs (12-6), who are the third seed after winning the AFC West for the eighth year in a row, are looking to reach the Super Bowl for the second year in a row and fourth time in five seasons. The Bills (12-6), the second seed in the NFL playoff bracket after finishing the year on a five-game winning streak before beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round, have not reached the Super Bowl since 1993. Kansas City is 21-21 all-time in the postseason, while Buffalo is 19-20. You can watch the game on CBS and stream it live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Chiefs odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chiefs vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Chiefs spread: Buffalo -2.5

Bills vs. Chiefs over/under: 45.5 points

Bills vs. Chiefs money line: Buffalo -149, Kansas City +125

KC: Chiefs were 10-7 against the spread this season

BUF: Bills are 8-10 ATS this season

Why the Bills can cover

Veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs continues to be Buffalo's top target in the passing game. He caught seven passes for 52 yards in the 31-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Monday after a seven-catch, 87-yard performance at Miami to help the Bills lock down the AFC East title. For the season, he has 107 receptions for 1,183 yards (11.1 average) and eight touchdowns with 58 first-down conversions and 399 yards after the catch.

Another target for Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen is second-year wide receiver Khalil Shakir. The fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft caught three passes for 31 yards and a score in the win over Pittsburgh last Monday. He was a key contributor in the season finale, catching six passes for 105 yards (17.5 average) and three first-down conversions at Miami on Jan. 7. For the year, he caught 39 passes for 611 yards (15.7 average) and two touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Wide receiver Rashee Rice is coming off a monster effort in the Wild Card win over Miami on Saturday. In that game, Rice caught eight of 12 targets for 130 yards (16.3 average) and one touchdown. He converted six first downs. During the regular season, he was second on the team in receiving with 79 catches for 938 yards (11.9 average) and a team-high seven touchdowns. He converted 44 first downs.

Veteran defensive end George Karlaftis helps anchor the Kansas City defense. He had 1.5 sacks in the win over the Dolphins, and tied for the team lead in sacks with defensive tackle Chris Jones with 10.5 during the regular season. Karlaftis was among the team leaders in tackles with 47, including 29 solo, with seven tackles for loss. He forced one fumble and broke up three passes. See which team to pick here.

